SAN ANGELO, Texas — As the weather heats up and we approach spring, experts at the San Angelo nature center say more rattlesnakes come out from their brumation as the temperatures start to rise.

One expert says you have to watch out for rattlesnakes all year round, but especially starting around this time.

Anna Marquardt with the nature center says, “a lot of rattlesnakes will try to blend into their surroundings so that you don’t see them. If you get too close. That’s when they’ll start to rattle.”

If you come across a rattlesnake and miss the warning signs, they will bite. Marquardt says, “They have two very large fangs, they will inject you with venom. Not always though sometimes they don’t always do it. It really just depends. However, you should always make treat a bite as if it makes it inject that into you. So you need to get medical help immediately. Within about 30 minutes you’re going to see swelling and you’re gonna kind of feel that that bite.”

Most snakes will try to avoid biting you, as we are larger than them, they only bite whenever people get too close.