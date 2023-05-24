SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — It’s a week full of music, history, and dueling knights in San Angelo!

Here is what is happening in San Angelo from May 25 through May 28:

Thursday, May 25

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

San Angelo Texas Business Women`s organization is celebrating 100 years at 5:30 p.m. in the Mayer Museum

Art Thursday at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the entire family can enjoy Art Thursday at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. The museum’s education studio will offer free art projects for all ages. Two to three art projects will be set up for everyone to go at their own pace. From May 18 through May 25 these art projects will be at Art Thursday: Spiral Snail Art Chihuly Challenge Sherry Owens Wooden Sculpture



Saturday, May 27

Concho Valley Farmer’s Market

The Concho Valley Famer’s Market will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. across from Fort Concho.

Animal Tracks from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the San Angelo State Park

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books for Story Time with Joe on Saturday, May 20. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool-intended audience at 11:00 a.m. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live-streaming the story on their Facebook page.

Santa Rita Oil Well #1 100th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate the Santa Rita Oil Well #1 100th Anniversary at the Railway Museum of San Angelo from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with celebrating one of San Angelo’s most significant contributions to the town’s prosperity and growth, the museum will be filled with a car show, Living History Tours, a photographer on scene and so much more. Contact Downtown San Angelo at (325) 655-2345 or info@dsa.org to RSVP.



Japanese Club

Have an interest in the Japanese language, food and culture? Join the discussion in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday Story-Time and Crafts

All ages are welcome to join Saturday Story-Time and Crafts at the Stephens Central Library at 2 p.m. in the Story Room. Stories are targeted for pre-k through second graders.

Lake Nasworthy Nights with Kody West and Hayden McBride – 7 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina and RV Park

Vandoliers Live – 7 p.m. at The Chicken Farm Art Center

Sunday, May 28

First Annual San Angelo Ironclad Dueling Tournament

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the first annual San Angelo Ironclad Dueling Tournament will be taking place at Fort Concho. Knights will be dueling in full shining armor. Families are welcome to come and enjoy a day in the sun as knights fight in shining armor and share information on their weapons. There will also be an activity table for kids.

Gunhild Carling

Sunday, May 28 at the Brooks and Bates Theater. Tickets can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Women’s Hike: Sunset Addition 7:45 p.m. at the San Angelo State Park