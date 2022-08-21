SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here is what’s happening in San Angelo during the week of August 22, 2022, until August 28, 2022.
Monday, August 22
- A Texas Tribute
- Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter will be celebrating the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute is an exclusive event coinciding with the 50th anniversary season of Texas Country Reporter.
Wednesday, August 24
- Therapaws
- Every Wednesday at the Tom Green County Library – Angelo West Branch there will be furry friends to be read to, played with, and talked to, come visit and get to know them.
Thursday, August 25
- Lorrie Morgan performs at the Murphey Performance Hall
- Lorrie Morgan is a country music singer. She charted her first single in 1979. Known for songs such as, “A Picture of Me,” etc.
- Working Dogs Job Fair
- Concho Valley PAWS is hosting an adoption event with free adoptions of featured “working dogs” from the shelter which includes spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip & registration and collar with an ID tag. The event will be at PAWS from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M.
Friday, August 26
- Kids Night Out – Start school with a splash
- Enjoy an adult night out while the kids have their own fun! Kids will complete a craft, enjoy special activities, have some popcorn, and enjoy a PG movie.
- To register for KNO please contact the Welcome Center at 325.655.9106. Y-Members: $20.00 Non-Members: $25.00. The event is at the San Angelo YMCA from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M.
- Downtown Movie Night
- The movie featured will be Ray and the Last Dragon at 9 P.M. in the parking lot at East Twohig between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant.
- The Event schedule can be found here.
- ASU Volleyball:
- THINK BIG A Big Dog Adoption Event
- Concho Valley PAWS is hosting an adoption event with free adoptions of featured big dogs from the shelter which includes spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip & registration and collar with an ID tag. The event will be at PAWS from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M.
Saturday, August 27
- Make A Memory Date Night
- Make a Memory together and build your own keepsake boxes. Learn to use clay slabs to make your own handmade boxes with lids with local artist Michelle Cuevas.
- This event is located at Concho Clay Studios at 6 P.M. and tickets are $90 for 2 spots. Register online here.
- ASU Volleyball:
- LNL Pack Hike
- Join love N’ Leashes on a short family hike with your dog at the San Angelo Nature Trail! There will be vendors in the parking area and Cassie’s Place will also be bringing out some of their adoptable dogs to walk as well.
- This event will take place at 9 A.M. at (7464 Spillway Rd)
- Scout Expo at Fort Concho
- There will be Fort Concho games, food trucks, BB Gun shooting, teepee, pinewood derby, fire safety, dinosaur dig, and so much more all for free from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at Fort Concho.
- Pittie Party
- Concho Valley PAWS is hosting an adoption event with free adoptions of featured Pit Bulls and Pit Bull Mixes from the shelter which includes spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip & registration and collar with an ID tag. there will also be free hot dogs, refreshments, and music. The event will be at PAWS from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M.
- Scavenger Hunt at San Angelo State Park
- Join Ranger Tara for a short walk on the Roadrunner trail for a scavenger hunt and learn about the different plants and animals in our park! The hike will be 0.30 miles in length and end at the Bison/Longhorn viewing area. (Entry fees apply) Please bring close-toed shoes, water and sun protection. This event begins at 8:30 AM.
- Get Crafty at the Tom Green County Library
- The event will be in the Sugg Community Room at the downtown Stephens Central Library and will be open for 12 hours of productive, crafty goodness. Bring your unfinished- or not-yet-begun projects and get social from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M.
- KARZ N KOFFEE
- Car, Truck, or Bike show at the Idk, WTV Food Truck Park next to Fattys Grill. It will be from 8 A.M. until 11 A.M. however it is recommended to go closer to 8 A.M. for the car show.
- Get Out Alive: Surviving An Active Shooter
- This event was created by U.S Lawshield for participants to receive real-life knowledge from law enforcement professionals trained to handle these life-threatening situations. In addition, our Independent Program Attorneys will provide critical legal insight, so you are prepared for the legal aftermath. This event is free with limited available spots.
- Register here. The event will be from 6 P.M until 8 P.M.