SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here is what’s happening in San Angelo during the week of August 22, 2022, until August 28, 2022.

Monday, August 22

A Texas Tribute Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter will be celebrating the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute is an exclusive event coinciding with the 50th anniversary season of Texas Country Reporter.



Wednesday, August 24

Therapaws Every Wednesday at the Tom Green County Library – Angelo West Branch there will be furry friends to be read to, played with, and talked to, come visit and get to know them.



Thursday, August 25

Lorrie Morgan performs at the Murphey Performance Hall Lorrie Morgan is a country music singer. She charted her first single in 1979. Known for songs such as, “A Picture of Me,” etc.



Working Dogs Job Fair Concho Valley PAWS is hosting an adoption event with free adoptions of featured “working dogs” from the shelter which includes spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip & registration and collar with an ID tag. The event will be at PAWS from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M.



Friday, August 26

Kids Night Out – Start school with a splash Enjoy an adult night out while the kids have their own fun! Kids will complete a craft, enjoy special activities, have some popcorn, and enjoy a PG movie. To register for KNO please contact the Welcome Center at 325.655.9106. Y-Members: $20.00 Non-Members: $25.00. The event is at the San Angelo YMCA from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Downtown Movie Night The movie featured will be Ray and the Last Dragon at 9 P.M. in the parking lot at East Twohig between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant. The Event schedule can be found here.



ASU Volleyball : Angelo State vs. Southern Nazarene Located in the Stephens Arena at 12 P.M. A live video of the game current can be found here. Angelo State vs. Colorado State-Pueblo Located in the Stephens Arena at 6 P.M. A live video of the current game can be found here.

: THINK BIG A Big Dog Adoption Event Concho Valley PAWS is hosting an adoption event with free adoptions of featured big dogs from the shelter which includes spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip & registration and collar with an ID tag. The event will be at PAWS from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M.



Saturday, August 27