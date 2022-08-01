SAN ANGELO, Texas – Kick off the first week of August with some of these events taking place in San Angelo from August 1st through August 7th!

August 1st

Republican Woman of San Angelo Icecream Social – San Angelo VFW – 6 p.m.

Join the Republican Women of San Angelo for their monthly meeting with the host of El Conservador Radio, George H. Rodriguez as he gives an update on the latest on the Border Crisis.

August 2nd

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

From June 23rd through August 7th the 37th Annual American Plains Artist Juried Show and Sale will be on display at Fort Concho.

This year the show will feature 76 paintings and sculptures from over 50 artists across the nation covering the people, natural beauty, and wildlife of the Great Plains.

All art is up for sale with proceeds benefiting the artist, Fort Concho, and the Amerian Plains Artist Association.

This show is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Farewell to Summer – Fort Concho

Join Fort Concho for their three-day Farewell to Summer event featuring living history, dining, ballroom, dance etiquette, Victorian flower arrangements and so much more!

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Event Brite website.

Wild West Fest – Jade Marie Patek – The House of FiFi DuBois – 7:30 p.m.

Wild West Fest – Rio Tripiano – The House of FiFi DuBois – 8:30 p.m.

August 3rd

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

3 Exhibitions at the SAMFA

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be hosting the Banjara Textiles and Jewelry from the Jerez Collection, Towards a 21 Century Abstraction, and New Gifts to the SAMFA Collection.

More information on these exhibits can be found on the SAMFA website.

Farewell to Summer – Fort Concho

Wild West Fest – Abby Duncan – The House of Fifi Dubois – 7:30 p.m.

August 4th

41st Annual Southland Shuttle – Meadow Creek Park – Entry fee is $3

For more information call Kent and Anne Fish at (325) 944-7760.

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

3 Exhibitions at the SAMFA

Farewell to Summer – Fort Concho

Doylene Land Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

Raw 1899 will be hosting artwork by Doylene Land with a champagne reception beginning at 4 p.m. on August 4th.

Land’s artwork is inspired by the wide open spaces in West Texas.

“The area’s desert environment, vast sky, and passing clouds have mesmerized me since childhood,” she says. “I find the ephemeral cloud formations often imitate features in the landscape and, at times, the colors of the sky unfathomable. I am particularly captivated by the flat, stark horizon.”

Land received her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Art Education and Master of Fine Arts Degree in Education before working with blind individuals in multiple capacities for 20 years.

Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Steve-O: Bucket List Tour – Murphey Performance Hall – 7 p.m.

JACKASS star Steve-O is bringing his XXX-rated show featuring his bucket list of stunts and pranks on August 4th starting at 7 p.m.

Wild West Fest – Jamie Lin Wilson – The House of FiFi Dubois – 8 p.m.

August 5th

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

3 Exhibitions at the SAMFA

Doylene Land Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

August Concert in the Yard – The Chicken Farm

The Chicken Farm Art Center is excited to host their August Concert in the Yard with Retrogradw from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 5th. Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Some artists’ shops will be open.

Wild West Fest – Turnpike Troubadours – Bill Aylor Sr. memorial Riverstage – 7 p.m.

Downtown Movie Night – 17 East Twohig Ave – Jungle Cruise

Check out the movie Jungle Cruise presented by KCSA 97.1 between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant.

This closed captioned movie will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your movie blanket and chair.

Concessions will be available.

August 6th

Pull for PAWS Charity Clay Shoot – San Angelo Claybird Association

The Pull for PAWS Charity Clay Shoot will be taking place on August 6th at 8:30 a.m. The shoot will start at 9:30 a.m. with check-in and breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be catered at 11:30 a.m. and a live auction and awards will start at 12:30 p.m.

Registration is $175 per person on the Concho Valley PAWS website.

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

3 Exhibitions at the SAMFA

Guns and Hoses Olympics

Concho Valley firefighters and law enforcement will be going head to head in 11 events including dodgeball, ace throwing, and more!

Purse for Every Occasion Auction – First United Methodist Church

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the First United Methodist Church will be hosting the San Angelo Chapter FG for the Purse for Every Occasion Auction taking place on August 6th. Tickets are $10.

Doylene Land Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

August 7th

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

3 Exhibitions at the SAMFA