SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo is crawling with spooktacular events and activities that are sure to get your family’s freight on this Halloween season.

Here is what is happening in San Angelo for Halloween 2022:

Sept. 30

Circle S Acres Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Circle S Acres will be kicking off this spooky season on Sept. 30 with their annual corn maze and pumpkin patch! This maze and patch will be open until Nov. 5.

The haunted corn maze will be taking place Oct 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets: $2 to enter the property Corn Maze Prices: $8 for adults $5 for children Two and under are free The $2 admission fee is included with the corn maze

Circle S is open: Wednesday through Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit Circle S Acres website.

Oct. 1

Sierra Vista United Methodist Church 35th Annual Harvest Festival

Sierra Vista United Methodist Church is hosting the 35th Annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 1st. A garage sale will kick off festivities at 8 a.m. A silent auction will occur from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take-out lunch will be available for food that has been preordered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food orders are no longer being taken.

The oldest pumpkin patch in San Angelo will also be open from Saturday to Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The patch will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 for the festival.

Oct. 7

SPOOKshow at the Coop Gallery

Join the Coop Gallery for an evening of artwork, prices, customers and more. Seven local artists will display art filled with all things spooky starting from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The gallery will also be open on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Oct. 8

SPOOKshow at the Coop Gallery

Seven local artists will display art filled with all things spooky on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Coop Gallery.

Oct. 14

Fort Concho After Dark

Fort Concho will be hosting Fort Concho After Dark from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those that attend will hear the tragic death of Edith Grierson, the story of Annetta Bishop, the Merriam family, and more. The Officers Quarters 1, hospital and other buildings on site will also be open for some paranormal investigation as well. Tickets: General Public – $10 Fort Concho Members – $8 For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Fort Concho website. Space is limited.



Oct. 21

Nightmare at Camp Williams

Nightmare at Camp William is being hosted by the Volunteer Services Council on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. This nightmare maze will have you jumping at every turn.

Those that are not sure if they can handle the scare can attend the scardey cat hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The maze will be open until 12 a.m. Tickets are $15 per person



Oct. 22

Nightmare at Camp Williams

Trail of Treats

The New Journey San Angelo is hosting the biggest Trunk or Treat in Texas at 4331 Hatchery Rd. Gates for the event will open at 5 p.m. The last vehicle to leave the start line will be at 8:45 p.m.

Admission to the Trail of Treats is free. The first 500 participants will also receive a free hot dog or pulled pork sandwich with a drink.

Oct. 25th

Fall Festival

Join the KLST and KSAN crew at Jim Bass Ford on Oct. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a Fall Festival that benefits children with special needs.

Oct. 27

Downtown Stroll Halloween Festival

Dress up in your costume and gather the family for the Downtown Strong Stroll Halloween Festival on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. Various businesses will have fall festival-style games along with showcasing the best food, art and fun in Downtown San Angelo. The Concho Valley Transit District will also provide free rides to strolling guests.

Halloween with a Y

The YMCA will be hosting its largest event of the year at 6:30 p.m. The community is welcome to join the Halloween at the Y for a safe, community-engaging night.

Oct. 28

Nightmare at Camp Williams

Oct. 29

LNL Halloween Pup Parade

Dress up your furry friend and join the LNL Halloween Pup Parade at the Bosque starting at 1 p.m. This event is free to the public.

Trucks and Treats

Trick-or-treat from the most remarkable vehicle you will see on the road! The Trucks and Treats event will be in the parking lot of the San Angelo Stadium off Johnson Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kids will get to gather candy and explore an array of specialized vehicles.

Nightmare at Camp Williams

Oct. 31

9th Annual Halloween Block Party and Trunk or Treat

The Blackshear Heights Family and Day Head Start is presenting the 9th Annual Halloween Block Party and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31st from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will take place at the 2nd block of W. 17th St. in San Angelo.

