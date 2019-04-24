What fans CAN’T bring into the NFL Draft

In order to keep safety and security a priority, the NFL requires that fans do not bring a list of items into the NFL Draft Experience, Main Stage and Selection Square.
Both NFL and local police officials have said that security in and around the NFL Draft locations will be “significantly heightened.” It’s important that anyone planning to attend the festivities plans ahead of time what they will bring with them to save time and headaches.
Experts say to expect the security process, including waiting in lines, to take at least 30 minutes.
In many ways, the list of permitted and prohibited items are very similar to the ones set at NFL stadiums around the country.
However, there are some items that fans might think to bring to the big parties downtown — like strollers, umbrellas, some types of cameras, posters, coolers, and even battery-operated clothing — that security will turn away at the gate no matter how far you walked to get there or how much you “need” the item (unless there’s a medical reason!)
According to officials, prohibited items, or ones deemed inappropriate for entry into the secure perimeter, will be the “responsibility of the fan and cannot be accepted, stored or checked by the NFL, Nissan Stadium or the Nashville Police Department.”
BAG POLICY
NFL officials “strongly urge” fans not to bring ANY type of bag to the Draft.
Bags permitted inside the NFL Draft Fan Experience and Selection Square cannot exceed 16″ x 16″ x 6″. No backpacks, briefcases, computer bags, fanny packs or luggage of any kind will be permitted.
Certain bags that follow the NFL’s clear bag policy will be allowed at the NFL Main Stage, ACME and Hard Rock Cafe. Those bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. You can also carry items in a one-gallon, clear plastic freezer bag or a clutch-style purse/bag smaller than 4.5” x 6.5”, with/without a handle or strap.
The only exception to this policy is medically necessary items. Only one entry point, which is located in Nissan Stadium Lot R South, will be checking those items.
CAMERA RULES
Small cameras and binoculars are permitted. However, fans will not be allowed to carry a spectator camera or any cameras with a lens larger than 6 inches.
Camcorders, tripods and selfie sticks are also not permitted.
ALL PROHIBITED ITEMS
Animals (except assistive animals)
Backpacks, briefcases, computer bags, fanny packs or luggage of any kind
Banners, signs or any item that may obstruct the view of others
Battery-operated clothing (socks, jackets, etc)
Beach balls, balloons or any inflatable devices
Bottles, cans, thermoses, cups, and beverage containers of any kind *except* reusable water bottles that are empty and anything purchased from the NFL venue
Chairs, stools, and other seating devices
Cigarettes, e-cigs and any smoking devices (non-smoking venue)
Coolers and containers of any type (aerosol cans, bottles,ect)
Camcorders, tripods and selfie sticks
Electric Scooters and skateboards
Firearms weapons, knives, and explosives of any kind
Fireworks or pyrotechnics of any kind
Frisbees
Illegal substances
Large golf umbrellas
Mace, pepper spray and other disarming agents
Noisemakers, whistles and horns
Poles, sticks or missile-like objects of any kind
Pom poms, shakers and stick handles
Seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers
Strollers
Security checkpoints at the NFL Draft Experience open at 12 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26, and at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday, April 27.
Security checkpoints open at the NFL Draft Main Stage open at 4 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, April 26, and at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday, April 27.
Security checkpoints at NFL Selection Square open at 5 p.m. pm Thursday, April 25, at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 26, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.
