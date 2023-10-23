SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Much of the Concho Valley awoke to cloudy skies and a light rain shower on Oct. 23. The National Weather Service forecasts continued rain for the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service, remnants of Tropical Storm Norma have made their way into West Texas and will arrive late in the afternoon, into tonight and Tuesday, Oct. 24 morning. Rainfall may be heavy enough to cause flash flooding.

Scattered showers will continue on Oct. 23, increasing to more numerous storms and showers by late afternoon.

Going into Wednesday, October 24, an upper-level low will reach the area, bringing another round of heavy rainfall to West Texas. Flooding will be possible, especially in areas that have already received heavy rainfall. Hail has the potential to reach quarter size and winds will be up to 60 mph.