West Texas Water Partnership secures long-term source

San Angelo, Texas– The City of San Angelo has joined the cities of Abilene and Midland to enter into a multi-generational groundwater supply contract.

The cities have negotiated a 50-year agreement with Fort Stockton Holdings, the owner of substantial groundwater rights in far West Texas, for groundwater pumped from the Edwards-Trinity aquifer. The aquifer is recognized as one of the most prolific sources of groundwater in Texas, giving the cities access to a supply that is capable of withstanding substantial droughts.

The three Texas cities formed the West Texas Water Partnership (WTWP) to bridge each city’s individual water supply deficits and provide multi-generational water security for the West Texas region.

“This is a historic and proud day for Abilene, Texas,” Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams said. “Water security has always been a priority for us, as seen with former Mayor Norm Archibald’s effort to partner with our neighbors of Midland and San Angelo in the West Texas Water Partnership. Today we have the opportunity to see years of work come to fruition in an agreement that will provide water security for West Texas for generations to come. I am proud to be part of a team that has worked together to provide for our communities in this monumental way.”

“As a city council and mayor, we are excited to be able to invest in this partnership for the long term, critical water needs of our city,” Midland Mayor Patrick Payton said. “The future of our great city is even more promising because of the ability to secure water for growth and opportunity. We are thankful for the hard work, critical and effective negotiations and ultimate conclusion of this stage in the process of water security.”

“In the 1970s, our City leaders worked to secure additional water supply from the Hickory aquifer for the next generations,” San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter said. “That’s exactly what we’re doing now with this additional source of water. We are ensuring that there will be a reliable water supply for generations to come.”

Over the past decade WTWP considered many options and, as a result of the group’s hard work, diligence and patience, they have found in Fort Stockton Holdings a supply of water that meets the fundamental criteria: affordability, quantity, quality, sustainability and reliability.

The Fort Stockton Holdings supply is for 28,400 acre-foot per year. This amount is permitted for export in the Middle Pecos Groundwater Conservation District. The water volume will be split between the three cities.

Midland: 15,000 acre-foot per year

Abilene: 8,400 acre-foot per year

San Angelo: 5,000 acre-foot per year

Population, current supplies, and variety of factors drive the allocation between the three cities. One acre-foot is equivalent to 325,851 gallons. San Angelo’s annual average water usage is around 14,000 acre-feet.

The water cost for The City of San Angelo from the date the contract goes into effect until January 1, 2025, will be $0.30625 per 1,000 gallons. The payment for 2020 will be prorated for the calendar year. The rate increases to $0.3425 per 1,000 gallons on January 1, 2025 and will remain the same through December 31, 2029.

Beginning January 1, 2030, the rate increases to $0.55 per 1,000 gallons.On January 1, 2031, and through the remainder of the contract term, the rate increases by 0.5% of the rate in effect for the previous year.

The City has identified a funding source for the water through the San Angelo Development Corporation. 72% of that corporation’s revenue is restricted for future water supply and that revenue stream could support the cost associated with the payment for 5,000 acre-feet of water.

The total project cost is expected to be $300 million, with The City’s share being $52.8 million. The expected timeline for developing this supply is in the range of 2035 to 2040.

The City of San Angelo says that it is still pursuing the Concho River Water Project in an effort to diversify the City’s water portfolio and expand San Angelo’s future water supply to meet the demand of generations to come.