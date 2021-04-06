West Texas VA: Veteran spouses, caregivers, non-enrolled Veterans can get COVID-19 vaccine at VA

FILE – In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo, a member of the the medical staff prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more unusual […]

BIG SPRING, Texas —West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS) is providing COVID-19 vaccinations in accordance with the SAVES Lives Act.

On April 1, 2021, the Acting Under Secretary for Health defined the administration’s guidance and determined vaccinations could be administered to the following groups:

All Veterans

Spouses and surviving spouses of Veterans

Caregivers of Veterans. For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran. Caregivers may help a Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help a Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.

Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits

It is highly encouraged that those wanting to receive the vaccine, call our vaccination hotline to register – 432-268-2564.

Walk-ins are also welcome at the following locations, Mon-Fri from 8:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.:

Big Spring VAMC

Abilene CBOC

San Angelo CBOC

Permian Basin – Wilson and Young Medal of Honor CBOC

Dedicated vaccination clinics are being planned and scheduled for our Fort Stockton, TX and Hobbs, NM CBOCs.

If you meet the SAVE LIVES Act criteria, WTVAHCS is offering COVID-19 vaccines on a first come, first serve basis, dependent upon vaccine availability. If you are a Veteran not yet enrolled, although not required, it is helpful if you bring your DD-214 (separation papers) with you.

To learn about upcoming VA outreach COVID-19 vaccine clinics, please follow our website at www.bigspring.va.gov. You can also learn more on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.

We are honored to continue to serve America’s heroes, their spouses, caregivers, and family.

Information courtesy of West Texas VA Healthcare System.