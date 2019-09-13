#WestTexasStrong

Pope sends message of support for community following mass shootings

West Texas Strong
FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, Pope Francis holds a photo of U.S. photographer Joseph Roger O’Donnell of child victims of Nagasaki bombing, aboard his flight to Santiago, Chile. The Vatican said Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Pope Francis will visit Thailand and Japan on Nov. 19-26. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

San Angelo, TX — The Pope has sent a message of support to Bishop Michael Sis for members of the West Texas community following the mass shooting in Odessa and Midland.

His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the shooting near Midland and Odessa, and he asks you to assure all those affected by this tragedy of his spiritual closeness. He joins the entire community in praying for the eternal rest of those who died and the healing of those wounded. To all he sends his blessing as a pledge of consolation and strength in the Lord. 

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State

Source: The Catholic Diocese of San Angelo

