Pope sends message of support for community following mass shootings

San Angelo, TX — The Pope has sent a message of support to Bishop Michael Sis for members of the West Texas community following the mass shooting in Odessa and Midland.
His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the shooting near Midland and Odessa, and he asks you to assure all those affected by this tragedy of his spiritual closeness. He joins the entire community in praying for the eternal rest of those who died and the healing of those wounded. To all he sends his blessing as a pledge of consolation and strength in the Lord.Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State
Source: The Catholic Diocese of San Angelo