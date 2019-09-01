Skip to content
West Texas Strong
Victims from weekend shootings identified
H-E-B serving breakfast, lunch to first responders in Odessa
Local trucking company helps families impacted by Midland-Odessa shooting
Odessa shooting victims names emerge as GoFundMe accounts are established
Aerial footage captures chaos in Odessa
10 patients remain at MCH
‘We’re going to be there for you’: Walmart donates food and beverages to Odessa shooting investigators
People grieve in Permian Basin as investigation into deadly Odessa shooting continues
‘Words must be met with action’: State lawmakers respond to Odessa mass shooting
Live: Continued streaming coverage from Midland
Doorbell footage captures mail carrier hours before her death
Gov. Abbott visits MCH personnel
Latest Updates: Odessa shooting victims range in age from 15 to 57
Exclusive: A bird’s eye view of various scenes in Odessa
Family of small child shot in Odessa issues statement
Trending Stories
Victims from weekend shootings identified
Local teen wins All American Mascot Award
19-Year-Old Dies at San Marcos River
Baby found crawling near bodies of five family members
Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know