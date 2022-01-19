ABILENE, Texas – West Texas Rehabilitation Center is holding its 52nd annual telethon and auction at the Abilene Convention Center on January 22, 2022. From 7:00 p.m. through 12 a.m., the telethon will also include entertainment and an internet auction.

Entertainment this year includes Sawyer Brown, Gabby Barrett, Red Steagall, and West Texas newcomer, Ariel Hutchins.

The online auction will include over 600 items of merchandise and services from over 19 categories. All goods and services are provided by friends and businesses and equal a retail value of over half a million dollars. Bids will open at WestTexasRehab.org or by downloading the ‘Handbid’ app and searching for “Rehab 2022 Telethon.” These will be accepted until midnight on January 22nd.

WTRC says, “The Center has been serving the people of West Texas since 1953 providing life-changing outpatient rehabilitation care and hospice services for children and adults with locations in Abilene, San Angelo, and Ozona. Our first telethon was held in 1971 and we are proud to say that we’ve raised at least a million dollars at the Telethon for each of the last 26 years.”

You can find the ‘REHAB 2022’ event on social media. When you post about West Texas Rehabilitation Center’s 2022 Telethon and Auction use #WestTexasRehab. You can find WTRC on Instagram @westtexasrehab, Twitter @WestTXRehab, and Facebook West Texas Rehab Center.

WTRC states, “The center was established in 1953 as a private non-profit outpatient rehabilitation center and has become one of the largest, most comprehensive facilities of its kind in the nation. In 2021, we saw over 650 patients each day and worked with over 900 physicians who recognize the exceptional care their patients receive.”

This year, West Texas Rehab is celebrating its 69th year operating facilities in Abilene, San Angelo, and Ozona.

They want to thank their donors and supporters for their generous giving spirit which allows them to carry out their mission of “providing care to all we serve regardless of financial circumstance.