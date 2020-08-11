West Texas Moving Forward Conference held, hybrid format allows for increased attendance despite pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The West Texas Moving Forward Conference was held in place of the 2020 West Texas Legislative Summit and was held in a hybrid format of both online and in person speakers and participants.

“We decided we really needed to do something and get out there and get engaged with our community and with our membership and it’s been a real learning experience,” Walt Koenig, President and CEO of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce said.

Conference logo courtesy of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce

The conference touched on wind and solar energy, oil and gas, national security, and agriculture among other topics, with many legislators still present virtually and physically.

“It’s an opportunity for us to learn about those industries and trends that are going to be taking us into a prosperous future,” Koenig said.

Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System was in attendance and was the keynote speaker during the luncheon. He shared a message of pushing through adversity and using challenges to better oneself and find solutions. He stated to the crowd, “John Kennedy, one of my favorite quotes from his is that, ‘too often, we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.’”

A copy of the conference agenda courtesy of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce

One of the purposes of the conference is of course information but also, a jolt of reassurance that healing is on the horizon.

“I feel the energy and I feel the enthusiasm and it’s really great to be out and learning about businesses,” Koenig said.

While the conference did address a variety of topics, there was one overall theme and message that was clear, it was right in the title, encouraging West Texans to move forward.

Congressman Mike Conaway, now finishing his term as Congressman for District 11, spoke about National Security at the conference. He was then honored with a special presentation after his speech. Conaway has served in the political realm for 16 years and has represented District 11 for 11 years. He says he is still planning to be involved in politics and be a part of the West Texas communities he’s served after his term ends.