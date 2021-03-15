West Texas Hunger Summit celebrates its 8th annual event virtually this Spring

Courtesy of Mary Herbert:

San Angelo, Texas (March 15)- The West Texas Hunger Summit will celebrate its 8th annual event this spring virtually. The theme this year is the “Collaborations to Adress Hunger” and will take place on April 8th, April 15th, and April 22nd. Each event session will be from 10:00am to 11:30 a.m. This virtual venue will allow speakers from all over the nation to join in on this glorious event. Below are the following speakers dates, and you can also find more information on Facebook at Texas Hunger Initiative-San Angelo.

April 8, 2021 – Collaborations with the Community Chad Dull, Vice President of Academic Affairs, Minnesota State College Southeast – “Poverty Informed Practice” Dr. Craig Gundersen, ACES Distinguished Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics at the University of Illinois – “Food Insecurity Before, During, and After COVID-19: What Can be Done?”

April 15, 2021 – Collaboration with Health and Hunger Dr. Michael Hole, M.D., Pediatrician, Professor, Author and Entrepreneur at The University of Texas at Austin and Dell Medical School Enid Borden, CEO, National Foundation to End Senior Hunger; previously President and CEO of Meals on Wheels Association of America

April 22, 2021 – Collaborations with the Faith Community Dr. Gaynor Yancey, Professor of Social Work in the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, the Director of the Center for Family and Community Ministries, and designated as a Master Teacher by Baylor University.Dr. Jimmy Dorrell, Co-Founder and President Emeritus of Mission Waco Mission World; Pastor, Church Under the Bridge; Author; Part-time Professor at Baylor University and George W. Truett Seminary

Please help us in sharing about this wonderful opportunity to hear some of the expers in the fields of hunger and poverty. You won’t want to miss a single day!