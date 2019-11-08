West Texas gender reveal ends in plane crash

TURKEY, Texas — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday revealed new details about a plane crash near Turkey, Texas which happened on September 7.

The report said a single-engine Air Tractor AT 602 stalled and crashed. The NTSB report said the pilot maneuvered to a low altitude to drop 350 gallons of pink water for a gender reveal.

The report said, “The Federal Aviation Administration inspector reported that the accident occurred during a low pass for a gender reveal celebration.”

“He added that there were two persons on board the single seat airplane,” the preliminary report also said.

This model of plane is commonly used as a crop duster. The passenger suffered minor injuries and the pilot was not injured, according to the report. The pilot was identified by the NTSB as Raj L. Horan, 49, of Plainview.

In a separate document, the NTSB said an FAA inspector talked to the pilot by phone on October 24.

The NTSB said, “The inspector reported that he thought the pilot moved to the right and the passenger was sitting on the edge of the seat on the left side.”

The text of the preliminary report said:

The pilot reported, that while maneuvering at a low altitude in an aerial applicator airplane, he dumped about 350 gallons of pink water for a gender reveal. The airplane “got too slow”, aerodynamically stalled, impacted terrain, and came to rest inverted. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage, right wing, and empennage. The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation. The Federal Aviation Administration inspector reported that the accident occurred during a low pass for a gender reveal celebration. He added that there were two persons on board the single seat airplane.