Police mistake bird poop for cocaine, arrest Georgia Southern quarterback

Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts sets back to throw in the first half of an NCAA college football game Georgia Southern, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia Southern quarterback was arrested, and subsequently released, after police mistook bird poop for cocaine.

On July 31, a Saluda County Sheriff’s Office police report said deputies pulled Shai Werts over for speeding and noticed two white spots on his car they thought were cocaine. Werts told them it was bird poop he had tried to wash off, the report said. A field test was conducted by the deputies which came back positive for cocaine. Werts was charged with possession of the drug.

Werts’ lawyer, Townes Jones IV, told The Savannah Morning News more sophisticated lab testing showed the substance was not cocaine and the drug charge was dropped.

Jones says prosecutors told him the original speeding charge remains.