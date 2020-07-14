Man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

The Michigan Lottery said the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe, Michigan, to put air in a tire. He needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7’s scratch-off ticket.

“The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake. He offered to exchange it for me but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!” the man said in a statement released Tuesday by the Lottery.

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Lottery said.

