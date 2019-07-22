He’s Back! Missing tortoise returned to owner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A pet tortoise named Bob who went missing last week from his longtime owner’s Henderson home has been found.

Bob is finally back but he has some scratches on his shell and his owner tells 8 News NOW he had some type of white dust all over him.

“I had a phone call from a neighbor that they had seen the fliers that were out and said that he was banging on his front door,” said Peter Grave, Bob’s owner.

8 News Now first told you about Grave’s search for his missing Salcuta tortoise last week. Graves is new to the neighborhood and was building a new home outside for Bob by Eastern Avenue and Pebble Road when Bob went missing.

Graves still thinks someone stole Bob.

“He hasn’t been in this neighborhood. He’s come from somewhere else. I think somebody took him and finally brought him back. He’s probably been jostled around. He’s a little bit sunburned too,” Graves said.

He has owned Bob for six years and he was devastated when he disappeared.

“Oh my gosh, he’s been everything. Last night was the first time I slept in 11 days. So, he’s like my little boy.”