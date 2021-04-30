Weekly vaccination rates across the Concho Valley

As more and more people of the Concho Valley receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Concho Valley Homepage will be working to update on how the area is progressing. The area in northwestern Tom Green Co which includes Water Valley has the highest rate of vaccination with 48.63%.

The United States currently has three vaccines approved for use; Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The Johnson & Johnson is the only single dose to be considered fully vaccinated, while the other two require an additional second dose until vaccination is considered complete.

The map below breaks down the percentage of vaccinated by zip code. Hover over the map to display data specific to each zip code.

Please note that data may not be available in all zip codes due to redacted information and/or anomalies in the data. Population figures are taken from census estimates from 2017, the most recently available for zip code-level data. The Texas Department of State Health Services only counts people aged 16 and older when determining the vaccine coverage rate.

Next update expected on May 4th, 2021.