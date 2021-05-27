Weekly vaccination rates across the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The latest vaccination numbers for this week, continues to show the increase in vaccinations across the Concho Valley. Only two zip codes are above the 50% threshold.

The United States currently has three vaccines approved for use; Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The Johnson & Johnson is the only single dose to be considered fully vaccinated, while the other two require an additional second dose until vaccination is considered complete.

The map below breaks down the percentage of vaccinated by zip code. Hover over the map to display data specific to each zip code.

Please note that data may not be available in all zip codes due to redacted information and/or anomalies in the data. Population figures are taken from census estimates from 2017, the most recently available for zip code-level data.

Next update expected on June 2nd, 2021.