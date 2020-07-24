Weekly COVID-19 report from the City of San Angelo

San Angelo, TX — The City of San Angelo began releasing a more detailed weekly report today, Friday, July 24, 2020. Information in this report is confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department.







Earlier in the day, the City of San Angelo announced that the Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 102 new cases of COVID-19 and a four deaths related to the disease.

As a supplement to the report by the City of San Angelo, the Concho Valley Homepage team is including this interactive graph which highlights total aggregate cases, currently active cases, new cases, and the number of hospitalized patients.