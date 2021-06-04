Weekly COVID-19 report: 2 new positive cases confirmed today

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released the weekly COVID-19 report. According to the report, two new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department today, June 4, 2021.
The full report is below:
Total positive cases: 16,909
Active cases: 18
Currently hospitalized: 9
New positives for today: 2
Informe COVID-19 del 4 de junio de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16909
Casos activos: 18
Actualmente hospitalizados: 9
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 2
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|71
|White
|Howard
|Antigen
|Female
|39
|White
|TGC
|Antigen