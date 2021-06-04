Weekly COVID-19 report: 2 new positive cases confirmed today

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has released the weekly COVID-19 report. According to the report, two new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department today, June 4, 2021.

The full report is below:

June 4, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,909

Active cases: 18

Currently hospitalized: 9

New positives for today: 2

Informe COVID-19 del 4 de junio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16909

Casos activos: 18

Actualmente hospitalizados: 9

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 2

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Female 71 White Howard Antigen Female 39 White TGC Antigen