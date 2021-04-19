Weekend Shooting Investigation at Super 8 Motel

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Super 8 Motel located at 410 West Avenue L.

Police were dispatched to the location just before 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No arrest(s) was made.

If you have any information about the incident or the suspect(s) identity, please contact the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 657-4264. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department