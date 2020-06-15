Weekend recap and weekly planner: Voter registration deadline, City Council meeting, budget hearings, COVID-19 numbers, and more

As of Sunday, June 14, 2020, the City of San Angelo has the following numbers regarding COVID-19.

Total positive cases: 148

Active cases: 30

Currently hospitalized: 2

City Council will meet virtually on June 16, 2020. You can stream the meeting live here: youtube.com/CityofSanAngelo.

The City issued these instructions for submitting public comment: Members of the public who wish to submit Public Comment on other agenda items must send their written comments via email to Julia.Antilley@cosatx.us by noon June 15, 2020. The subject must be in the following format: “Public Comment, [item number] – June 16, 2020.” All emails must include your name and address or SMD. Please note all Public Comment emails relevant to posted agenda items received by the deadline will be published as part of the agenda packet prior to the meeting and are therefore public record. Call 325-657-4405 for staff assistance.

VOTING

Elections Administrator Vona Hudson released the following information: Monday, June 15th, is the deadline to register or to update registrations and qualify for the July 14th Democratic Primary Runoff election. It is not necessary to re-register if already registered. The election office is happy to verify registration if a person is unsure if they are registered. The telephone number is 325-659-6541. To meet the deadline, the application simply has to be postmarked by that date or delivered in person.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail for the 7/14 election is 7/2. Reasons to qualify for a ballot by mail include: 65 years of age or older, disability, expected absence from county, or confined in jail. The application may be obtained by calling to request a blank form or the form is available on the Tom Green County election website: www.votetomgreencounty.org, under the Forms link. This form may be delivered in person by the voter requesting the ballot until early voting begins or delivered via mail. Unlike a voter registration, this application must be received in the election office by 7/2.

Early voting has been extended for this election. Early voting will be conducted at the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building, 113 W. Beauregard Ave, in the Election office. Days and times include: 6/29 to 7/2 – 8 am to 5 pm; 7/5 – 12:30 to 5:30 pm; 7/6 to 7/10 – 7 am to 7 pm. No voting will be conducted 7/3 and 7/4. Election Day, 7/14, will be conducted at the following voting locations:

Angelo Bible Church 3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby Belmore Baptist Church 1214 S. Bell St., Fellowship Hall Calvary Baptist Church 2401 Armstrong St., Fellowship Center Christoval Community Center 20022 Main St., Christoval, TX 76935 Celebration Church 2639 Sunset Dr., Foyer Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) 506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building SAF First Assembly of God Church 1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall Grape Creek Community Center 8207 US Hwy 87N, Gene Marsh Board Room Keating Paint & Body 5050 N. Chadbourne St., Reception Area Paulann Baptist Church 2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel Plaza del Sol II Apartments 4375 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-purpose Room Southgate Church of Christ 528 Country Club Rd., Fellowship Hall Segunda Iglesia Bautista 530 W Avenue T, Fellowship Hall St. Ambrose Catholic Church 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX, 76957, Fellowship Hall MHMR Services for the Concho Valley, Admin. Bldg. 1501 W. Beauregard Ave., Jack Ray Room Veribest Baptist Church 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886, Fellowship Hall Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church 301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall TXDOT 4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E, Training Room

On Election Day, no voting is conducted at the Election Office. Sample ballots are available on the website.

BUDGET HEARINGS

The Tom Green County Commissioners Court is having a series of hearings about the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Below is the public notice about these hearings.

