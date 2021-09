WASHINGTON, DC - Following a trip to Del Rio where he witnessed 15,000 illegal migrants freely crossing the southern border, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) joined Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) and other Republican lawmakers in introducing a resolution, House Resolution 676 demanding that the Biden Administration enforce federal immigration laws and secure the southern border, according to a release from Congressman August Pfluger's Office on Friday.

House Resolution 676, according to the release, requires the Biden Administration to reinstate President Trump’s Remain in Mexico Policy, enforce Title 42 expulsions, commit more CPB and ICE agents and resources to secure the southern border, and support Governor Abbott’s September 20th statewide emergency disaster request.