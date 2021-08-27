Week In Review: August 20-27, 2021

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- A South Texas Marine from the border city of Laredo was among the 13 service members killed on Thursday in Afghanistan at blasts at the Kabul airport, South Texas leaders told Border Report on Friday.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat whose hometown is Laredo, confirmed on Friday morning during a call with media from Washington, D.C., that David Lee Espinoza, a 20-year-old U.S. Marine from Laredo was among those killed on Thursday in Kabul. Cuellar confirmed earlier reports from KGNS-TV.