Week In Review: August 20-27, 2021

ConchoValleyHomepage.com
Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Here’s a look at the top stories popular in the Concho Valley.
Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.