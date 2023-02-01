SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The end of Winter Storm Mara that has swept across the state is in sight. Here is what the National Weather Service said the next couple of days should look like.

Early this afternoon, freezing rain scattered across much of West Central Texas, with some sleet mixed in. The heaviest precipitation was in Crockett County, into the western Concho Valley, and then north into the Big Country. According to the NWS, the precipitation is forecast to continue through the afternoon hours of Wednesday, February 2023, with moderate to heavy freezing rain/sleet.

Elsewhere, scattered areas of freezing rain and/or drizzle will continue through the afternoon hours. Areas that receive moderate to heavy freezing rain could quickly experience significant icing.

Going into this evening, additional freezing rain is forecast for most of West Central Texas. The NWS forecast temperatures this evening to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s, which could cause additional ice accumulations.

Some of the NWS’s guidance shows temperatures actually rising a degree or two by sunrise, into the 29 to 32-degree range. If this occurs, there will be less icing on roadways. However, the icing on bridges, overpasses, trees, etc. would still be significant.

There is still some uncertainty on exact ice accumulations for this afternoon and into the overnight hours. The current forecast calls for 1/4 to 1/2 inch of ice across the region, with localized higher amounts in heavier bands.

Temperatures by late Thursday morning and into the afternoon hours should climb above freezing, so slowly improving conditions are expected. There could still be some showers around tomorrow, but most of this should transition to just rain by late morning or early afternoon.