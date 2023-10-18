SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A hospital that provides care for veterans in and around Shreveport is holding its first-ever walk against domestic violence, and you’re invited.

Overton Brooks Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s Wear Purple Walk will be prefaced by a talk by Zarthina Leary, a domestic violence abuse survivor. She’ll speak about her journey from the sorrow of domestic abuse to the victory of freedom.

The Wear Purple Walk is open to veterans, their caregivers, family members, and VA staff.

An outdoor resource fair and drawstring backpacks will be available while supplies last.

The Department of Veterans Affairs cares about veterans who experience domestic and intimate partner violence.

The VA has an Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program that understands that these forms of violence are a serious and preventable problem. Domestic violence and intimate partner violence disproportionately affect veterans, and to help address the issue, the VA promotes relationship health and supports that focus on safety, healing, and growth.

Call 318-990-5249 for more information about the Wear Purple Walk.