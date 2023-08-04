WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Aside from the drought spell many regions have been seeing, the water restrictions placed upon several Central Texas counties have also been a challenge for those in the lawn care service industry.

Many businesses are making adjustments to the way they service peoples’ lawns, but are struggling to keep them alive during these heightened heat times.

Jason Kuykendall, with Jason’s Lawn Care and Landscaping Inc., shares what he’s been seeing at work during these hot summer months, “We are seeing very, very dry conditions. Even with people that have irrigation systems, it’s still a very dry. Not as green and as healthy as it should be. Which would actually put a damper on our properties that do not irrigate.”

Jason says despite whether homes have an irrigation system or not, the water restrictions don’t allow for people to tend to their home landscaping for the recommended amount suggested by experts – ultimately straining to keep lawns alive, instead of thriving.

Luckily, Jason has advice for those who want their lawns to survive this summer drought.

“Fertilization is very important. Especially whenever you can’t water like it needs to be. Since they’re not getting all of the nutrients and everything they need from rainwater. And make sure that you read the directions and apply in the recommended rate from the retailer,” says Kuykendall.