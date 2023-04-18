SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A driver of a red Ford Ranger disrupted a neighborhood off College Hills after crashing into one of the resident’s homes.

The collision caused damage to a closed garage door, a side pillar and portions of the brick wall. The driver appeared to be ”scuffed up’ according to officers on the scene but declined medical treatment.

Officers on the scene report that the driver had been headed northbound on College Hills telling responding officers they may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The vehicle then drifted over the southbound lanes, jumping the curb and colliding with the house where the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain speed and failure to drive in a single lane.

Currently, the homeowners and first responders are determining the integrity of the wall before removing the vehicle from the wreckage.