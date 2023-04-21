SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department and San Angelo Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle wreck that sent one to the hospital on Friday morning.

The wreck involving a blue Mercury, black Chevrolet Silverado and red Mercedes occurred at the intersection of N Bryant Boulevard and W 15th Street. According to officers on scene, the blue Mercury failed to yield to the right of way causing the red Mercedes to strike the Mercury. This caused the Mercury to then hit the black Chevrolet Silverado that was sitting at a stop sign on W 15th Street.

SAPD says the driver of the red Mercedes was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries at this time.

The driver of the blue Mercury was cited for failure to yield to the right of way officers on the scene said.