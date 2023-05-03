SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A rollover crash involving three vehicles shut down most traffic at the intersection of West 19th St. and Armstrong St. on Wednesday afternoon, May 3, 2023.

Police say the driver of a black Toyota Tacoma traveling south on Armstrong St. disregarded a red light and collided with two other vehicles in the intersection. The Tacoma rolled onto its side during the crash.

Occupants of all three vehicles were seen for minor injuries on the scene. The driver of the Tacoma was cited for disregarding a red light and driving without a driver’s license. One other driver was also cited for driving without a license.