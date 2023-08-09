SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — A vehicle collision near the intersection of West Avenue N and West Harris Avenue resulted in one rolling over onto its side.

According to an officer at the scene, the incident occurred when the driver of a red Hyundai Santa Fe failed to yield right-of-way while leaving the parking lot of the nearby H-E-B grocery store in an attempt to drive across Avenue N to travel eastbound on Harris Avenue.

The driver of a white Chevy Malibu traveling westbound on Avenue N collided with the Santa Fe, resulting in the Santa Fe rolling over on its side and the Malibu sustaining damage on its front side.

The Santa Fe held a single occupant, and the Malibu held four people. According to the officer, there were no injuries reported at the scene and no one was sent to the hospital.

The driver of the Santa Fe has received a citation for failure to yield right-of-way from a private drive.