WATCH: Netflix drops first look at ‘Selena’ series

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bidi bidi bom bom!
Netflix on Tuesday released a first look teaser trailer for its upcoming limited series “Selena: The Series Part 1.”
Christian Serratos, who will be playing the Queen of Tejano, can be seen rocking the signature purple, glittery jumpsuit Selena wore during her iconic 1993 performance in Houston.
She’s also seen putting on lipstick and practicing her dance moves as her mother looks on and “Como La Flor” plays in the background.
The caption to the video reads, “Christian Serratos will play Selena Quintanilla in a coming of age story chronicling the iconic singer’s rise.”
The limited series will premiere in 2020.
