GENEVA, Ill. (WGN) — It’s always special to hit a hole-in-one on the golf course. For one man, a recent ace was even more special.

Hundreds of golfers teed off at Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva, Illinois on Monday as part of the seventh-annual charity golf tournament hosted by Jay’s Hope.

It was created by the family of Jay Burger, who passed away in 2016. Burger, described as a kind and generous soul, died at the age of 24 after being diagnosed with bone cancer and undergoing 20 grueling months of surgery and cancer treatments.

Now, the non-profit foundation looks to support others like Burger.

“The entire mission of the organization is to offer hope and support to college students who are battling cancer,” Burger’s mother, Kelly Jo Golson, explained.”

Burger’s family and friends were among those who attended Monday’s golf tournament. That includes his stepfather, Mark Golson, who described Burger as someone who “brought people together” that was “always there.”

Golson said Burger was there with him when the hole-in-one happened, too.

WGN caught the moment Golson teed off on the par three third hole. Golson watched as the ball sailed to the green, only for it to land directly in the hole.

The miraculous shot set off a wild celebration as Golson and Jay’s friends raced to the hole to confirm the shot.

“I’ve never hit a hole in one in my life. That was incredible,” Golson said. “[Jay] was here with me, for sure. There was no doubt.”

More details about Jay’s Hope can be found here. According to the organization’s website, the event was sold out this year.