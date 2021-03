SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Shannon downtown campus will undergo a $36 million expansion, according to a statement released by Shannon this morning, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The project involves the construction of two new buildings and is estimated to be complete over the next 18 months.

According to the press release, "The expansion project will include four components: a new building for Shannon Outpatient Pharmacy, a new building for the Shannon Cancer Center, an office building for support services and a parking garage structure. The new facilities will be located within the city block between Beauregard and Twohig streets between Oakes and Magdalen.Construction will begin in August,with completion expected in September 2022.