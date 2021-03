LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) -- An Arizona man is accused of ambushing a National Guard convoy transporting COVID-19 vaccines and holding 11 guardsmen at gunpoint in Texas on Monday morning.A National Guard convoy transporting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was ambushed Monday morning in west Texas, according to police.

Idalou Police Chief Eric C. Williams said in a statement that Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Wilcox, Arizona, followed three National Guard vans carrying COVID-19 vaccines to Matador, Texas.