WATCH LIVE: Emergency City Council meeting — 8:30 AM

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The San Angelo City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 8:30 A.M. this morning, February 19, 2020. The meeting will be held virtually and will be streamed in its entirety here.

The agenda, released on Thursday evening, includes an update by the San Angelo Water Utility on the status of San Angelo’s water system following contamination in the PaulAnn neighborhood last week. The City Council plans to hold a vote to extend the disaster declaration related to that contamination that was originally put into effect on February 9, 2021.

The City Council will also consider another disaster declaration related to Winter Storm Uri, which left many residents across the state without power during some of the coldest temperatures the state has seen in decades.

The City Council will also hold a vote on a resolution to increase the income thresholds to qualify for the City’s Emergency Repair Program to $72,400, the median income in San Angelo.

The full agenda for the emergency meeting can be found at the City of San Angelo’s website.