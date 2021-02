SAN ANGELO, Texas - As we dig deeper inside Black History Month, it is important to illuminate the salience of high-quality leaders of color in schools here in San Angelo. Nationwide, only 10% of principals are black, yet principals and leaders of color are essential to schools contributing to diversifying the teacher workforce.

“Being able to be a principal at one of the elementary schools here in San Angelo is paving the way for others that are going to come after me," Bowie Elementary School principal Darius Flowers said. "I think just making sure that we understand that hey, we have an opportunity to continue this movement and continue to really give other African Americans the opportunity to be in leadership positions.”