WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — News 5 photojournalist Matt Goins has shared video of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area. Laura made landfall this morning as a dangerous category four storm.
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference after touring Hurricane Laura damage
- TGC Health Department confirms 54th COVID-19 death
- KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 27th
- Tickets still available for high-end fashion purses and shoes through United Way fundraiser ‘Power of the Purse’
- VIDEO: Hurricane strength winds damage Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path