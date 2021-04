SAN ANGELO, Texas – During the first weekend of the 2021 San Angelo Rodeo, Justin Rumford, rodeo clown, enlisted bullfighter Jimmy Lee to help with with a special “ice skating” routine in the arena.

Lee is from Lowake and has been a bullfighter for many years. He has worked at the San Angelo Rodeo before and considers it his hometown rodeo.

Watch a previously aired interview with Lee below: