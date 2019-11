SAN ANGELO, Texas – The PRCA XTREME BULLS event was just announced by the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association (SASSRA) this month.

Manu Lataste will bring his leaps, flips, and spins to the Foster Communications Coliseum on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He will showcase his talents during the PRCA XTREME BULLS event.

*Video courtesy of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.