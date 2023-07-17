SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A two-vehicle collision by Denneys has sent one driver to the hospital and closed off two lanes of traffic on South Abe Street.

According to officers on the scene, a maroon Chevy Tahoe and a grey Toyota Corolla were both headed southbound on Abe Street when the maroon Tahoe attempted to turn left from the wrong lane. This caused the grey Corolla to collide with the back end of the maroon Tahoe.

The driver of the grey Corolla has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the maroon Tahoe has been cited with turning in the improper lane.