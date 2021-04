Sunny and warm, it is hard to find a nicer day than today. The clear skies will continue into the evening with lows dipping into the 50s tonight.

Sunday, winds will begin to turn from the south, with some gusty conditions during the afternoon hours. Winds will be 10-15 with gust up to 30 MPH at times. The push of warmer air from the south will also mean temperatures climbing back into the lower 90s and upper 80s for much of the region.