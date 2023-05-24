NASH, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a standoff that left multiple people fatally injured Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a man engaged in a standoff with police in a mobile home in Nash. Police say 18-year-old Cesar Olalde barricaded himself inside the home and surrendered peacefully after two hours.

Police say four people were found dead in the home and they believe them to be family members.

The suspect is booked in the Bi-State jail on a $10,000,000 bond.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.