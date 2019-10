WASHINGTON, D.C. – Master Sgt. Matthew Williams, a graduate of Angelo State University, will receive the nation’s highest honor on October 30, 2019.

Officials say he is receiving the award for his efforts to rescue wounded Special Forces soldiers during intense enemy fire during a joint raid with U.S. troops and Afghan commandos in 2008.

You can read more about Master Sgt. Williams here.

Photo courtesy of Military.com

Watch the live stream of the ceremony below.

If the video does not appear, you can watch it here.