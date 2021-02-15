Warming shelter now open at McNease Convention Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City has opened a warming shelter to the public at the McNease Convention Center, located at 501 Rio Concho Drive. 

Things you will need if you go:

  • Pillow and blanket if you would like to stay and rest there for the night
  • Snacks and refreshments for yourself, however we will have some available as well
  • Masks – these are required!

Cots will be in place for those who would prefer to stay courtesy of the Red Cross. 
The warming center opened at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

Concho Valley Transit (local bus service) will be providing transportation for people who cannot transport themselves. The transportation will run between 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you are interested in this service, please call 325-234-0250.

