SAN ANGELO, TX— Bentwood Country Club hosted the final round of the 2023 Men’s Partnership Tournament Sunday, where a pair of champions were crowned.

Playing the three-day event together, Tyler Ware and Scott Williams took home first place. The duo shot 65-68-70–203. It was a tight battle as Zach Drennan and John Hudson were not far behind with 67-68-73–208.

Ware and Williams reflect on their steady pace and the challenging obstacles they overcame over the weekend.

“Today was a grind. We didn’t have our game there. We made putts when we needed them. It was a steady day of okay golf. We executed at the end,” said Williams.

“We fought till the end. On the last hole, we had a two-shot lead, and they had shorter par putts than ours, and if we missed that, and they make theirs, all of a sudden, we come into 18 with a one-shot lead, and we feel pretty nervous. I think the total score did not reflect how tight the tournament felt the entire time. We didn’t have much breathing room. When you are playing against players like them, you can’t breathe until that last putt is in that last hole,” said Ware.