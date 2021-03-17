Wanted Wednesday: Man wanted for crimes against a child

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo man is wanted for crimes against a child.

The San Angelo Police Department featured 29-year-old John Suksta for “Wanted Wednesday.”

“Suksta has a warrant of arrest for Sex Abuse of Child <14 – Continuous. If you have information that could lead to his arrest, Crime Stoppers wants to put cash in your pocket. Submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips App (the preferred way to receive your $$$ reward) or contact the San Angelo Crime Stoppers 24/7 Anonymous Tip Hotline (325) 658-HELP (4357),” SAPD said in a statement.

