Wanted suspect drags Tom Green Co. deputy with car during traffic stop

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — A Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputy is now recovering after being dragged by a vehicle following a traffic stop Tuesday.

The deputy, according to the sheriff’s office, was taken to Shannon Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect accused of dragging the deputy, 22-year-old Cody Alexander Witt, was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Witt was being pulled over as part of a traffic stop near the intersection of FM 388 and Longhorn Drive when it was confirmed he had a Class A Theft warrant.

When the deputy attempted to arrest Witt, he then attempted to flee in the vehicle, dragging the deputy a “significant distance,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was ultimately able to bring the vehicle to a stop and Witt was taken into custody about 500 feet from the original traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said two good Samaritans who witnessed the incident helped the deputy to restrain Witt.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected in this case, the sheriff’s office said.